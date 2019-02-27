Eric J. Dale joins Balance Point Capital as partner

Balance Point Capital, a Westport-based alternative investment management firm, has hired Eric J. Dale as a partner.

Dale was previously chief legal officer and chief risk officer of Nielsen Holdings. Prior to that, he was a partner at the law firm Robinson & Cole, where he led the firm’s strategic planning committee and business transactions practice group. He is also a member of the board of directors at Bankwell Financial Group, where he is chairman of the governance and nominating committee and the compensation committee.

“Eric’s legal and transactional experience will benefit Balance Point as we continue to grow our capital base and enter into this next phase of capital deployment,” Balance Point Managing Partner Seth Alvord said.