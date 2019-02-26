Frontier Communications debuts B2B Wi-Fi service

Frontier Communications Corp. has introduced Frontier Simply Wi-Fi Secure, a wireless network service designed for small and midsize businesses.

According to the Norwalk-based company, the new service features cloud-managed Wi-Fi access points that can handle dozens of connected devices across a 3,500-square-foot area. The service, which is being marketed to retail, hospitality and professional service facilities, can also control indoor cameras, which can be viewed locally and through remote streaming. Depending on the specific site requirement and expected usage, customers can select between Frontier Simply Wi-Fi Secure LT (light traffic) or XT (extreme traffic).

“We are extremely excited about Frontier Simply Wi-Fi Secure, our newest B2B solution that frees business owners and staff from the administrative burden of managing equipment and networks while ensuring their customers, guests and employees have access to a secure, reliable private internal Wi-Fi network,” said Daniel Peiretti, senior vice president of commercial product and marketing for Frontier Communications. “Our team trimmed nearly a year off the typical development cycle to create the first in a stream of managed B2B solutions, offering business-grade performance, security, reliability and bandwidth management.”