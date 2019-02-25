John Scott receives humanitarian award

John Scott, chief operating officer of Darien-based APTMetrics, has been honored with the Humanitarian Award from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

The annual award is given in recognition of a SIOP member who has made sustained, significant and outstanding humanitarian contributions related to industrial-organizational (I-O) psychology.

Scott has been a driving force in the pursuit, creation and development of a partnership between SIOP and the United Nations over the past decade. With SIOP’s special consultative status, SIOP can now provide direct support to the United Nations, particularly its 17 sustainable development goals, which include eradicating poverty, hunger and social inequalities through global efforts relating to increasing access to decent work and living wages.

Scott was crucial to the development of the initial SIOP UN Team Charter and instrumental in the development of the UN team. A founding member of the Psychology Coalition at the United Nations (PCUN), he has authored and coauthored numerous articles and presentations on applying l-O expertise to UN mandates. His efforts and achievements have provided the means for SIOP members to engage directly in humanitarian efforts.

Scott will be presented with the award at the 34th annual SIOP Conference, April 4-6 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

SIOP is an international professional organization with an annual membership of more than 10,000 I-O psychologists. Its mission is to enhance human well-being and performance in organizational and work settings by promoting the science, practice and teaching of I-O psychology.