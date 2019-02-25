Touro gives kids something to smile about

The Touro College of Dental Medicine in Valhalla recently hosted its annual “Give Kids a Smile Day.” The event was organized in partnership with the Ninth District Dental Association, based in Hawthorne.

The association was formed in 1909 as the Ninth District Dental Society. It was renamed in 2002. Its more than 1,500 member dentists are from Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland and Orange.

Touro provided more than 60 children, ages 1 through 17, with free dental care and orthodontic consultations. Families also enjoyed refreshments, entertainment, giveaways and activities promoting oral health.

The event was held at Touro Dental Health, the 81-chair clinical training facility and full-service dental practice at the college.