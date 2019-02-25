Touro gives kids something to smile about

The Touro College of Dental Medicine in Valhalla recently hosted its annual “Give Kids a Smile Day.” The event was organized in partnership with the Ninth District Dental Association, based in Hawthorne.
The association was formed in 1909 as the Ninth District Dental Society. It was renamed in 2002. Its more than 1,500 member dentists are from Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland and Orange.
Touro provided more than 60 children, ages 1 through 17, with free dental care and orthodontic consultations. Families also enjoyed refreshments, entertainment, giveaways and activities promoting oral health.
The event was held at Touro Dental Health, the 81-chair clinical training facility and full-service dental practice at the college.
Residents of Peekskill who didn’t have someone to be their valentine this past Valentine’s Day had the option of falling back on the city and its school system. The “Love Letters to Peekskill” campaign was organized by the Peekskill City School District (PCSD) to learn more about the feelings city residents hold for their city and the school system.
Numerous Valentine’s Day collection boxes were placed at local establishments asking people to put in a card or note expressing their feelings. There were instructions, blank valentine cards, crayons and pens at each box.
The Valentine’s Day effort to obtain feedback began inside the schools in 2017 in collaboration with the Peekskill Parent Teacher Organization. This year, as the school system prepares to rebrand and give its logo an updated look, PCSD decided to extend the campaign out into the community to gather the thoughts of those outside of school buildings as well.
“Just as popular brands have refreshed their look over the years, we wanted to breathe new life into our district’s image,” said Laura Belfiore, PCSD’s communication specialist.