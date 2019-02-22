Home Latest News Meet the Sellers merges with ERA Insite Realty in White Plains

Meet the Sellers merges with ERA Insite Realty in White Plains

Ryan Deffenbaugh
The Bronx-based real estate firm Meet the Sellers has merged with ERA Insite Realty Services, the family-owned residential real estate firm that has operated from White Plains for 34 years.

The deal was announced Friday by Louis and Debra Budetti, founders and owners of ERA. The Meet the Sellers team will affiliate with ERA, which has offices in White Plains, Bronxville, Yonkers and Pleasantville.

Irene Guanill Elukowich, who founded and owns Meet the Sellers, joins ERA

as an associate broker. The deal also brings to ERA the Meet the Sellers team of salespersons: Dion Griffith, Denisse DeLeon-Freytes, Edwin Freytes, Gebra Godoy and Teddy Janicki.

Meet the Sellers was founded in 2007. Guanill Elukowich, who has 22 years experience in real estate, currently serves as treasurer of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

Louis Budetti said Meet the Sellers will help ERA “expand our business in the Bronx, as well as within the Hispanic community of homebuyers and sellers.”

He said the Meet Sellers will remain a Bronx-focused team, now with support from ERA. Guanill Elukowich described joining ERA as a “chance to learn and grow at the next level.”

The deal builds on recent growth for the White Plains ERA. In

the past two years, the firm has also merged with Haviland Realty in Pleasantville and Carlson Real Estate in Bronxville. 

