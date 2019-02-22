NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua expands oversight

NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua will now oversee the entire sports portfolio, adding NBC Olympics, production and operations, among others, to his areas of responsibility, effective immediately.

Bevacqua, who joined the company as President, NBC Sports Group, in September 2018, had been managing programming, marketing, digital, golf and the NBC Sports Regional Networks. He continues to report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC broadcast, cable, sports and news. Bevacqua will remain based in Stamford.

Lazarus recently added oversight of NBCUniversal’s East Coast-based content businesses, including NBC News Group, CNBC and the cable entertainment portfolio, in addition to NBC Sports Group, NBCUniversal owned television stations and NBC affiliate relations.

Bevacqua joined NBC Sports Group from PGA of America, where he served as CEO from 2012-18. He previously served as global head of golf at Creative Artists Agency; chief business officer for the USGA; and managing director of the U.S. Open Championship.