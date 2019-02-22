Oak View Group to manage Webster Bank Arena

The New York Islanders have named Oak View Group, a Los Angeles-based entertainment and sports facilities company, to manage the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.

Oak View Group Facilities, a division of Oak View Group, will begin its new duties on Feb. 28. Oak View Group Facilities has named Matt Herpich, the general manager of SeatGeek Stadium in Illinois, as the new general manager of the arena. Herpich will lead Oak View Group Facilities’ on-site team and oversee the day-to-day operations of the 10,000-seat arena, including booking events. He will work with Michael Picker who remains president of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate.

Harbor Yard Sports & Entertainment LLC, another Islanders’ affiliate, operates the arena based on an agreement between the hockey team and the city of Bridgeport.

“It became clear to us that we needed a partner focused on attracting high-quality events and entertainment for our clients, customers and the region,” said Travis Williams, president of business operations for the New York Islanders. “Oak View Group has an experienced team with extensive resources, contacts and knowledge of our industry that will help us to deliver these events. We look forward to having Oak View Group Facilities join us in Bridgeport and becoming part of our Connecticut community.”

“Oak View Group’s global partners will be instrumental in realizing new sponsorship and sales opportunities,” according to a statement by Webster Bank Arena. “Currently, 28 of North America’s top performing arenas, including arenas for 15 National Basketball Association teams and 18 National Hockey League teams, comprise Oak View Group’s Arena Alliance.”

Webster Bank Arena has been home to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers since the team’s inception in 2001 and also hosts home games for Sacred Heart University’s men’s hockey program and Fairfield University’s men’s basketball team.