Matthew Hoey named interim exec director at Tweed Airport

Guilford First Selectman Matthew Hoey has been named interim executive director of Tweed New Haven Airport Authority.

Hoey, who has been a member of the airport authority’s board of directors for the last three years, will serve in a part-time and unpaid capacity because Guilford town rules prevent a first selectman from holding full-time work elsewhere. Hoey told the Zip06.com hyperlocal news site that he plans to be at the airport once a week to “to sign checks, approve expenses and be available for meetings as need.”

Hoey temporarily fills a vacancy left by Tim Larson, who resigned as executive director last month to lead the state’s Office of Higher Education. Upgrading service at Tweed was cited by Gov. Ned Lamont earlier this week in his budget proposals as being among the major focal points of his infrastructure improvement programs.

Last month, the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) and the airport authority established a working group to determine how to collaborate on efforts to expand the viability of the shoreline airport. Hoey stated that the airport authority chose not to name a full-time replacement for Larson while the talks with CAA were in progress.

“There are a series of discussion that are taking place with the CAA and until such time as we have a better feel for how those discussions will pan out, it was thought an interim director would be most appropriate role for the near term,” he said.