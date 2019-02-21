Charter Communications to debut Spectrum TV Essentials

Charter Communications Inc. has announced that it will launch Spectrum TV Essentials, a high-speed Internet-delivered over-the-top (OTT) video service for Spectrum Internet customers who are not subscribed to Spectrum’s video services.

The new service, which is set to debut by the end of March, will include more than 60 channels and access to on-demand content. Spectrum TV Essentials will be available for $14.99 plus tax and will be accessed through the Spectrum TV App and supported mobile and connected devices including Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Amazon Kindle Fire, Samsung Smart TVs and computers via SpectrumTV.com.

“Spectrum TV Essentials is an OTT offering designed to provide Spectrum Internet-only customers a new low-price, high-value video option,” said Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO of Stamford-headquartered Charter Communications.

“As we began to assemble the rights for this new video service, we received great enthusiasm and encouragement from these key programming partners, who share our view and embrace creating an innovative video offering we believe will resonate with our Internet customers.”