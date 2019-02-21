Ridgefield’s Little Pub plans to shut down

Ridgefield’s dining scene, which has seen a spin of openings and closings over the past two months, is now experiencing another closing: Little Pub at 5 Ethan Allen Highway has announced plans to shut down.

First opened in 2009, the Ridgefield Little Pub published a statement on its Facebook page that pointed to an upcoming closing, although it offered a slight yet whimsical chance that a reprieve could be on the horizon.

“Plan A was to continue down that road with you for another 10 years,” the Facebook statement said. “It looks like it might be time for plan B. History tells us anything can still happen (see: Red Sox/Mets 1986 game 6, Giants/Pats Super Bowl XLII, or Lyle Lovett/Julia Roberts ’92) but unless there’s a St. Patrick’s Day miracle it appears that Last Call at Little Pub Ridgefield will be Saturday March 30th.”

However, this will not be the end of the Little Pub brand: locations featuring the company’s distinctive mix of American-style fare in a British-style pub atmosphere are still operating in Fairfield, Greenwich, Wilton and Old Saybrook.