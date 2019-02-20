Blue Cactus Grill coming to Fairfield’s Black Rock Turnpike

Norwalk’s Blue Cactus Grill is planning to open a location at 2445 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield.

Blue Cactus Grill specializes in burgers, sandwiches, chili and cheesesteaks, including the whimsically named “Westchester Chicken Cheesesteak” featuring Cajun-grilled chicken with bacon, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise.

The restaurant has also gained praise from food critics for its “cactus slaw,” made with chopped cabbage laced with fresh herbs and a proprietary cilantro lime vinaigrette, as well as “fuego fries” which are fresh cut fries flavored with charred minced fresh Jalapeno peppers and onions and topped with homemade chili and melted cheese.

No opening date has been set for the Fairfield eatery, which will be the establishment’s second outlet since it began operations in June 2010.

Blue Cactus Grill will take over a space previously occupied by Chilibomb Burgers & Mac’s, which closed at the end of 2018.