Spanish-inspired tapas restaurant Tablao coming to Ridgefield

Ridgefield’s dining scene is expanding again, this time with the arrival of Tablao Wine Bar & Restaurant, a Mediterranean-inspired eatery specializing in Spanish-style tapas.

This will be the second Tablao location in Fairfield County, following a South Norwalk restaurant that opened in 2016. Tablao will be moving into the 426 Main St. site that has been vacant since the closing of Fifty Coins, a pub-grub eatery, in 2016. No official opening date has been set.

Tablao is the second new Ridgefield restaurant to be announced this month, following last week’s news of Fork in the Road Market coming to 3 Danbury Road. Tablao will also help fill the constellation of vacancies along Main Street that included the recent closings of the eateries Johnny Gelato and Cheers Ridgefield and the Purple Frog gift shop. The Village Tavern announced it was closing last month, but its owners reversed course and stated they would be reopening in either late February or early March.