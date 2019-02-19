Fairfield retail property fetches $735K

A fully-leased retail property at 1485 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield has sold for $735,000. The seller was 1485 Black Rock LLC, while the buyer was Richmond, Virginia-based Hambell LLC.

The property is a 3,480-square-foot freestanding retail building on a quarter-acre in an NDD zone. The anchor tenant is Marcello’s Deli and Grill, while Turnpike Music Garage leases the lower level.

“We are pleased to have assisted an out-of-state property owner in the disposition of this commercial real estate asset,” said Angel Commercial President Jon Angel, who represented the seller in the transaction.