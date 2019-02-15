Regional towns place high on Bloomberg Richest Places index

Nine towns in Westchester and five in Fairfield County were included among the 100 localities ranked in the 2019 edition of the Bloomberg Richest Places annual index.

Scarsdale placed second in the new index, up one spot from last year’s index, thanks to its average household income of $417,335. Darien placed eighth with an average household income of $341,090, followed by Bronxville in ninth with an average household income of $340,448.

Other high-ranking regional localities on the upper half of the list included Old Greenwich (12th, $336,692), Larchmont (15th, $313,586), Westport (18th, $304,439), Riverside (23rd, $290,904) and Rye (29th, $276,177). The richest locality on the Bloomberg list was Atherton, California, a suburb of San Francisco where the average household income was $450,696. More than half of the top 100 places were either in the New York City metro area or California.