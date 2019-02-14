Jobs site Indeed names Chris Hyams new CEO

Indeed, the world’s number one job site, has named its president, Chris Hyams, as its new CEO, effective April 1. He will replace Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba, who has served in that role since October 2013.

Indeed’s parent company, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., appointed Deko to its board of directors in addition to his responsibilities as chief operating officer.

Austin-based Indeed announced in December plans to bring another 500 jobs to its Stamford location at 177 Broad St., bringing its total employment in Connecticut to 1,700 workers.

Hyams has served as president of Indeed since October 2015. Previously, he served as the firm’s senior vice president of product and helped build and grow Indeed’s global technology team.

“Indeed’s mission is to help people get jobs,” Hyams said. “I am grateful to the Recruit leadership team for the opportunity to lead an organization that helps so many people all over the world. I feel a tremendous responsibility to Indeed’s employees, job seekers, and clients, and I look forward to working with our senior leadership team to carry on Indeed’s mission.”