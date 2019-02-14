Lease signed for chef Dennis Lake’s new Greenwich Avenue eatery

A new retail lease for the 2,200-square-foot space at 10 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich has been signed for La Taqueria, a Mexican restaurant under the direction of New York City chef Dennis Lake.

The asking rent in the retail deal was $69 per square foot. La Taqueria, which is taking over a space previously occupied by the apparel consignment shop 2nd Time Around, is being prepared for an opening this spring. This will be the first Fairfield County restaurant for Lake, who was previously head chef at Rosa Mexicano and a partner in Glaze Teriyaki, a four-unit chain based in Manhattan.

The landlord, New England Real Estate Partners, was represented by Tedesco Realty while the tenant was represented by CBRE Vice President for Retail Sales Nina Santos-Becker, who has also been enlisted by the restaurateur to explore future expansion locations within the region.