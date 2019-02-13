High Ridge retail strip center in Stamford sells for $5.5M

The retail strip center at 1003-1007 High Ridge Road in Stamford has been sold for $5.527 million.

Mark Krantz, associate, and Derrick Dougherty, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Philadelphia office, had the exclusive listing to market the 8,989-square-foot property on behalf of the seller, HRR Investments LLC, based in Huntington, New York. The buyer was a private investor based out of White Plains, New York, and was secured and represented by the pair as well.

The center is 100 percent occupied, with tenants including Subway, Vitamin Shoppe and High Ridge Printing & Copy Center.

“The site is well positioned within the submarket as it resides on one of the most prominent retail corridors in Stamford,” Krantz said. “As vacancies rise among big box retailers and department stores across the country, service-oriented strip centers continue to experience a strong investor demand.”