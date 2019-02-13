877 Post Road East in Westport sells for $10.5M

The mixed-use commercial property at 877 Post Road East in Westport was sold for $10.5 million.

Built in 1970 and owned and operated since its opening by Rosenfeld Realty & Development, the 30,000-square-foot property is a 2-story retail and office plaza that is 90 percent leased. The seller is 877 Limited Partnership and the buyer is 877 PRE LLC, who stated the property will undergo “some cosmetic enhancements in 2019.”

Robert Lewis, partner at Westpor-basedVidal Wettenstein LLC, was the sole broker in this sale transaction.