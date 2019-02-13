Ridgefield Playhouse signs 20-year lease, will expand space

The Ridgefield Playhouse has reached an agreement with the town for a 20-year lease and additional space in the town-owned Venus Building.

The theater’s rental of parts of the second floor of the Venus Building, previously occupied by the Board of Education’s administrative offices, is projected to bring the town, acting as landlord, annual sums of $68,000 in rent and $35,000 in utility fees for the 4,865-square-foot space.

The Playhouse will continue to pay $1 a year for the auditorium where shows are staged, together with a backstage space and a planned concession area on the first floor.

The school board offices are expected to move to the first floor of the south wing of the Venus Building, while Chef’s Warehouse continues to rent the remainder of the second floor. Chef’s Warehouse will also renovate its floor on the south wing, while the town will renovate the first floor; that work is expected to take about a year.