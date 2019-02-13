Jay Lang named president of Charkit Chemical Co.

Charkit Chemical Co., a Norwalk-headquartered subsidiary of LBB Specialties LLC, has named Jay Lang as president, succeeding company founder Charles Hinnant, who will retain his CEO title.

Lang joined Charkit in January 1995 and was most recently executive vice president and a member of the company’s senior management team. Before coming to Charkit, Lang held sales positions at Mallinckrodt Chemical and the Penreco division of Pennzoil.

“Over the past twenty-four years, I have had the pleasure of working with Jay and supporting his development from a talented sales leader into the capable executive he has become,” said Hinnant. “Jay’s business instincts, industry experience, deep knowledge of Charkit’s organization and his commitment to Charkit’s growth will serve the company greatly for many years to come.”