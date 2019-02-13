Rent the Chicken service coming to Connecticut

Connecticut residents who are unimpressed with the quality of supermarket eggs will soon be able to lease their own chickens via Rent the Chicken in order to enjoy an ample supply of freshly laid eggs.

Starting in April, Pittsburgh-based Farmer Joe’s Gardens LLC is expanding its Rent the Chicken service into Connecticut. The service enables homeowners to rent a portable chicken coop, at least two egg-laying hens and chicken feed (non-GMO feed is an option that comes with an additional fee); telephone and online chat support are also offered to guide the homeowners through the process, and a free copy of Lisa Steele’s “Fresh Eggs Daily” is also included.

Rent the Chicken will offer free delivery and coop set-up to any location within 50 miles of Wallingford. A delivery fee will be charged for those customers who are outside of the free delivery areas. The rental season spans either April to October or May to November.