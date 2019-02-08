Michael Guberti: Grow your business by leveraging 4 digital marketing trends

Let’s think about how to leverage the future of digital marketing, specifically four trends. By implementing strategies to promote your business across social, search and voice platforms, you can reach more potential customers. If you consistently use these strategies you can stand out as a leader in your industry. Here are four ways to grow your business by leveraging four digital marketing trends.

USE VIDEO MARKETING

According to Cisco, “video will make up 82 percent of all internet traffic in 2021.” Tubular Insights reports that “64 percent of consumers make a purchase after watching branded social videos.” Create educational videos such as step-by-step tutorials, office walk-throughs, staff introductions and contest announcements for your audience. Use videos in your ad campaigns and retarget people who watch a certain percentage of them.

There are many types of videos, including direct-to-camera, slideshows, live videos and recorded ones. Live videos continue to receive engagement and are an excellent way to build brand awareness for your business. Inform your community when you’re going to perform a live video. You can ask people to send their questions, stating that you’ll answer them during the broadcast. This strategy encourages people to watch your video so they can get their questions answered.

COMMUNICATE WITH YOUR CUSTOMERS USING

FACEBOOK MESSENGER AND TEXTING PLATFORMS

Facebook Messenger and texting platforms can be useful tools for businesses. Let’s start with Facebook Messenger. By installing ManyChat, a Messenger software tool, in your Facebook Business Page, you automatically add someone as a Messenger subscriber if they message your Facebook Business Page. You can then send seasonal messages to those people so long as your messages are compliant with Messenger’s platform policy.

Regarding texting, “90 percent of all text messages are read in under three minutes,” according to Connect Mogul. People are comfortable texting their friends and family members. Therefore, use that communication channel to connect with potential customers.

MARKET YOUR BUSINESS USING VOICE TOOLS

Amazon, Google, Apple, Facebook and other companies are working to get their voice assistants and smart speakers into as many homes as possible. People are becoming more comfortable using voice assistants to search for answers to their questions. Make sure your business has high-quality VEO (Voice Engine Optimization). Create and regularly publish information to your Alexa Skills and Flashing Briefings.

Make sure your website is mobile friendly. If someone uses Alexa, Google Home or another voice assistant to search for your product or service, they may use their mobile phone to search for more information. Your website should format well on their mobile device. “In 2018, 52.2 percent of website traffic worldwide was generated through mobile phones,” according to Statista. Many expect that number to increase. Next, check the information in your online business listings such as your Facebook, Yelp and Google My Business pages. Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home pull information from those listings to answer people’s questions.

COMMIT TO BECOMING OMNIPRESENT

According to Price- WaterhouseCoopers, “by 2020, the demand for omnichannel customer experience will be amplified by the need for nearly perfect execution.”

Customers are beginning to expect your business to have a presence on every platform they use. If they search your business’ name on their favorite platform and your business doesn’t show up, a brief disconnect can occur. Some people may stop searching for your brand or choose a competitor that was easier to find online.

If you make it your mission to post and promote consistent, compelling content across social, search and voice platforms, you can connect with more potential customers.

Michael Guberti is the founder of Michael Guberti’s Digital Marketing Services, a full-service digital marketing agency. He can be reached at michael@michaelguberti.com.