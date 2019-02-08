Office Depot expands in-store presence of Xerox units

The Office Depot retail chain has announced that it will be placing thousands of new Xerox units, ranging from walk-up multifunction printers to high-end production devices and personalization software, in its stores and regional production facilities across the country.

The companies have worked together for 30 years, and Office Depot is highlighting this announcement as its “latest investment” in Xerox’s Workonomy platform of business services. Among the Xerox products receiving new placement are the Color C60/C70 Printer, the Iridesse Production Press, the Xerox Brenva HD Production Inkjet Press and the Trivor Inkjet Press.

“The demand for print services continues to be strong, and through this investment, our customers will continue to receive the same outstanding service, output and reliability they’ve come to expect from Office Depot,” said John Gannfors, chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot.

Mike Feldman, president of Americas Operations at Norwalk-based Xerox, said, “Our long-term partnership with Office Depot is indicative of Xerox’s staying power and we’re confident our innovations will help propel their Workonomy platform even further.”