Xerox acquires 3-D metal printing provider Vader Systems

Xerox Corp. has acquired Vader Systems, a Getzville, New York-based provider of 3-D metal printing services.

Details of the acquisition, which was announced by Norwalk-based Xerox during its Feb. 5 Investor Day conference, were not disclosed. Vader, which was founded in 2013, developed the first commercial liquid metal 3-D printer with its patented Magnet-o-Jet technology, which can be used in high-volume metal manufacturing.

“Manufacturing customers want to use 3-D printing, but the current offerings only serve the prototyping market well, not broad manufacturing,” Xerox said in a statement announcing the acquisition. “Xerox developed, acquired and partnered printing software and material technologies are expected to deliver the productivity, materials range and cost and design tools to enable part manufacturing.”