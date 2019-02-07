Phelps CEO Daniel Blum named board chair for regional hospital group

Daniel Blum, president and CEO of Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, has been named chair of the board of directors for the Northern Metropolitan Hospital Association.

Known as NorMet, the association represents nonprofit and public hospitals in the Hudson Valley. The CEO of each member hospital sit on the organization’s board.

His two-year term expires Jan. 1, 2021. White Plains Hospital CEO Susan Fox held the title most recently.

Blum has led Phelps Hospital since 2014. Before then, he was a senior vice president at the hospital and held various positions at White Plains Hospital, New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, Stellaris Health Network and St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan.

The Phelps Hospital executive began his career in health care as a paramedic and paramedic instructor.

NorMet, along the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council on Long Island, forms the Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State, an advocacy organization for Hudson Valley and Long Island hospitals.