U.S. Rep. Jim Himes named chairman of technology subcommittee

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes was named chairman of the Strategic Technologies and Advanced Research Subcommittee within the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The subcommittee focuses on emerging and advanced technologies used for intelligence gathering and ensuring national security, working in tandem with the Department of Defense, federal intelligence agencies and technology companies. This is the first House chairmanship assignment for Himes, who is now in his sixth term representing Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District.

“When it comes to national security, if we’re not thinking at least 10 years down the road, we’ve already lost,” Himes said. “Every day we face emerging cyber and technological threats not only from our geopolitical rivals, but also from lone wolves and other asymmetrical actors. Our ability to stay several steps ahead of these threats is integral to our nation’s safety. We are very, very good at it, but maintaining our superiority requires constant vigilance.