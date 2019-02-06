Sopranos’ ‘Uncle Junior’ entertains at Wartburg

The actor who played Tony Soprano’s Uncle Junior in the Emmy-award winning show “The Sopranos” was featured at the inaugural performance of “Music Under the Stars” at Wartburg in Mount Vernon.

Dominic Chianese has appeared in numerous films and TV shows in addition to the series, which focused on New Jersey mobsters led by the character Tony Soprano. Chianese is featured in “The Village,” a series currently being filmed, which is scheduled to air on CBS beginning in the spring.

Portraying characters who order hijackings, murders and other mayhem is just a small part of what Chianese has been doing. As an accomplished tenor and musician, he has spent more than 30 years spreading joy through music by performing in nursing homes. He founded the Joy Through Art Foundation, which hires professional artists to provide music to nursing home residents in the New York City area.

“I had the pleasure of seeing Dominic in action while he sang to our residents,” said Angela Ciminello, vice president of development and marketing at Wartburg. “I was delighted to see the joy in the faces of our residents as they danced and sang along with him. His dedication to using music as a way to engage the oldest members of our community is nothing short of amazing.”