Eldridge Industries snags majority ownership in Maranon Capital

Eldridge Industries, a Greenwich-headquartered private investment firm, has increased its holdings in Maranon Capital LP to a majority ownership position.

The Chicago-based Maranon focuses on private credit investments. Eldridge is acquiring its greater stake in the company from Tom Gregory, Maranon’s co-founder and managing director, who will transition to an advisory role. Eldridge, which first established a partnership with Maranon in 2015, also announced that its affiliates have made further commitments to Maranon’s platform, which include expanding the company’s underwriting and hold capability.

“I believe Maranon’s team and investment platform may benefit from the stability of a large institutional shareholder,” said Gregory. “I look forward to continuing my involvement in an advisory role as I explore the next phase of my career.”