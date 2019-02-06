CT’s first Rolling Cow ice cream franchise closes after eight months

The Danbury Fair Mall outlet of Rolling Cow, the first Connecticut franchise of the regional ice cream chain, has closed after eight months in business.

The chain specializes in hand-rolled artisan ice cream that is mixed and frozen on a cold plate after the customer places an order. The Rolling Cow offerings use all-natural crème anglaise and features a menu combining Pacific Rim-inspired recipes such as Matcha Red Bean and Asian Black Sesame plus American traditional favorites including Classic S’mores.

The Danbury Fair Mall outlet for Rolling Cow opened as a kiosk on May 19, but the business owners gave no public explanation on their decision to close. The only remaining local Rolling Cow franchise is at the Palisades Center in West Nyack. Other franchises are found in Brooklyn, Staten Island and Paramus, New Jersey.