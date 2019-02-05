Synchrony debuts credit card geared to home-related purchases

Synchrony has introduced the Synchrony Home Credit Card, which is aimed at consumers seeking home appliances and furnishings.

According to the Stamford-headquartered company, the new credit card carries no annual fee and offers a 2 percent cashback as a statement credit on purchases under $299. The card also features six months of promotional financing on purchases of $299 or more and 12 to 60 months of promotional financing on qualifying purchases at participating retailers. The card is being issued and serviced by Synchrony Bank. The company said that it was working with Discover Global Network to enable a wider merchant acceptance within the home category.

“Synchrony Home cardholders are looking for incredible value and different financing options when it comes to making their homes feel like their own,” said Neeraj Mehta, CEO of payment solutions at Synchrony, adding that the card will provide consumers with “more buying power and the cashback rewards they’re looking for to help meet their home desires.”