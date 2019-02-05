Women’s apparel retailer Charlotte Russe has announced that it is closing 94 of its more than 500 locations as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection proceedings. On a regional level, the chain’s Fairfield County operations will remain intact, but two of its three Westchester and Hudson Valley stores will be closing.

Charlotte Russe has eight Connecticut stores. The chain’s three Fairfield County locations – Danbury, Stamford and Trumbull – along with its Waterbury and Manchester outlets will remain open, but its stores in Milford, Meriden and the Foxwoods Outlet Center in Ledyard will be shuttered.

In New York, Charlotte Russe will be closing its stores at the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights and Rockland Plaza in Nanuet, while the White Plains location will be retained. The chain is closing nine of its New York state stores, including its prominent 34th Street outlet in Manhattan plus two in Long Island and four in the upstate counties.

In a statement, the company said the stores’ closings are expected “in the near term,” adding that it “intends to use these proceedings to facilitate an orderly wind-down … while continuing to pursue a going-concern sale of the business and assets.”