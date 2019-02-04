Former AG Jepsen becomes partner at Shipman & Goodwin

Former Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen has joined the law firm Shipman & Goodwin as a partner.

Jepsen will team with Perry Zinn Rowthorn, his former chief deputy attorney general who also joined the firm as a partner, as the heads of the firm’s newly formed State Attorneys General Practice Group. They will represent corporate clients in investigations and enforcement actions brought by state attorneys general throughout the country.

Jepsen served as attorney general from January 2011 until last month. Prior to that, he served in the legislature as a state senator for the 27th Senate District, covering Stamford and part of Darien, and earlier as a representative for the 148th House District representing part of Stamford. For his new job, Jepsen will be based in Shipman & Goodwin’s Hartford office.