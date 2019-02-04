Norwalk’s Central Communications opening call center in Trumbull

Central Communications Inc., a nationwide call center service provider based in Norwalk, has leased 2,947 square feet in the 45,359-square-foot industrial flex building at 2 Trefoil Drive in Trumbull.

The space will be used to establish a new call center, according to Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial, a commercial real estate firm based in Southport. Angel was the sole broker in the transaction.

Central Communications’ offerings include 24/7 call center and answering services; remote receptionists; order entry processing; typing and proofreading of documents; and medical-based answering and crisis center services.