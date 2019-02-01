CT and NY sue EPA for failing to regulate interstate smog pollution

Connecticut and New York are part of a new coalition filing a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding the interstate regulation of smog pollution.

The coalition, which consists of six northeastern states and New York City, challenges the EPA’s 2018 Cross-State Air Pollution Rule “Close-Out” for not controlling smog pollution emissions from states upwind from the plaintiffs. The lawsuit is the latest state action against the EPA’s policies. Last June, a federal judge sided with Connecticut and New York in their joint lawsuit against the EPA and its then-administrator, Scott Pruitt, for failing to comply with the Clean Air Act’s requirement to control the smog pollution from upwind states that has permeated the region.

“Connecticut sits at the end of the tailpipe of the nation’s exhaust fumes, with severe consequences for public health,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said. “States like Connecticut who are downwind of some of our country’s heaviest polluters need the protection of strong interstate ozone pollution regulation. The Trump EPA’s failure to comply with the Clean Air Act violates federal law and endangers the health of Connecticut families.”

“Over two-thirds of New Yorkers regularly breathe unhealthy air due to smog pollution,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said. “Yet, Trump’s EPA is ignoring the Clean Air Act and refuses to require reductions in the pollution largely responsible for this serious public health risk. My office will stand firm for the quality of air in our state by forcing Trump’s EPA to follow the law and to ensure New Yorkers’ legal right to clean air.”

The EPA did not issue a comment on the lawsuit.