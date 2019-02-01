Sacred Heart University debuts doctoral and undergraduate programs

Sacred Heart University is expanding its degree offerings with new programs for doctoral and undergraduate students.

The university’s Isabelle Farrington College of Education has established a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership. This is the Farrington College’s first doctoral program and the first of its kind in Connecticut. It will target working and licensed educational professionals in social, emotional and academic leadership. The program runs three years and includes classes, doctoral seminars and a capstone dissertation.

“We’re going to teach these leaders to manage and lead in a social and emotional space,” said Michael P. Alfano, dean of the Farrington College. “Not only will the administrators learn how to effectively manage curriculum, budgets and personnel, but they will learn how to handle trauma from a child’s perspective and how to work with the classroom educator who is teaching that child.”

Separately, Sacred Heart University’s College of Health Professions has launched an undergraduate major program in communication disorders, with the goal of preparing students for careers in speech-language pathology (SLP) and audiology. The degree can be pursued through either four-year undergraduate studies or in accelerated initiative consisting of three years of undergraduate work and a two-year master’s degree program. Students seeking to become audiologists will be able to pursue a three-year professional doctorate for this subject.

“This new program prepares students for jobs in speech-language pathology upon completion of a two-year master’s degree, following their undergraduate program,” said Rhea Paul, chairwoman of the SLP program. “There is a need for these professionals because as the baby boomers age, they experience trouble with hearing and communication. They will need rehabilitation and professionals to provide it.”