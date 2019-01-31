New privately owned pharmacy coming to Fairfield

A new independently owned pharmacy is coming to Fairfield’s Black Rock Turnpike shopping district.

Black Rock Pharmacy will be moving into the 1838 Black Rock Turnpike space that was occupied by an Anytime Fitness franchise from June 2013 until last month. The new establishment will include a drive-through window, a consultation and immunization room, and delivery service during the weekdays.

The head pharmacist will be Kenneth Lee, a 28-year pharmacy industry veteran.

No opening date has been announced yet for Black Rock Pharmacy, which will have competition on the Black Rock Turnpike from two CVS franchises. Lupe’s Drug Store, another pharmacy on the turnpike, closed last month after 64 years in business.