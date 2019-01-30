Bridgeport’s Zoning Commission nixes SHU dorm proposal

Bridgeport’s Zoning Commission has rejected plans by a Miami-based company to build a four-story dormitory complex for Sacred Heart University (SHU) students.

ABS Capital Co. sought to replace the Monticello Gardens apartments at 4100 Park Ave. with a 179-unit, 600-bed facility, whose cost was estimated at $55 million. First pitched about a year ago, the proposal ran into opposition from nearby residents and the Bridgeport Police Department over problems at existing properties used by SHU students, saying they have been disruptive to the neighborhood in the past.

ABS Capital – which would have retained ownership of the site – had maintained that it would be paying around $2 million per year in real estate taxes on the property. In addition, it would have invested some $300,000 in a traffic light on Park Avenue to alleviate concerns about increased traffic.

The Zoning Commission voted 6-3 against the proposal on Jan. 28.