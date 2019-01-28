Institute for Music and Neurologic Function hosts awards

Institute for Music and Neurologic Function (IMNF), based at Wartburg’s Mount Vernon facility, hosted a return of its Music Has Power Awards at the Times Center in Manhattan after a three-year hiatus. The event honored opera star Renée Fleming and IMNF board member Harry Ballan.

Wartburg partnered with IMNF last year to offer individualized music therapy for those living with neurologic issues such as aphasia, Alzheimer’s and dementia as well as children with developmental needs. This was done through Wartburg’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Program. IMNF also hosts a “Healing Music” program for veterans with traumatic brain injury, neurological issues and PTSD (posttraumatic stress disorder).

Fleming was honored for her role in launching a collaboration between the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the National Institutes of Health on music, wellness and the brain.

Ballan was honored for his service to the IMNF, including serving on its board. He is dean of Touro Law Center.

Ballan said, “I celebrate the partnership of the IMNF and Wartburg and the work of all those who tirelessly pursue the mission of healing through music.”

Emcee for the evening was PBS broadcaster Midge Woolsey.