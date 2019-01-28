A.G. Williams Painting Co. assists fire victims

When George Williams, president of the A.G. Williams Painting Co., learned from a friend that Sarah Caridi, Chris Hatzilouloudes and their children, Hayley and Chris, were forced out of their house in White Plains because of a fire suspected of being caused by arson, he wanted to help.

The fire was on Sept. 11, 2016. In its aftermath, Williams offered his company’s painting services free of charge to help the family, which had been devastated financially as well as emotionally.

The rebuilding process took almost two years and the house was finally ready for Williams’ painting crew to move in. “We didn’t think there was a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Caridi. “This was a true example of family and community coming together.”

A.G. Williams has locations in Pelham and Greenwich. It was founded in 1906 by Arthur George Williams.