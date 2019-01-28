The Village Tavern becomes latest Main Street casualty in Ridgefield

The Village Tavern has become the latest business on Ridgefield’s Main Street to shut down.

Opened in January 2017, The Village Tavern promoted itself as a “casual spot serving comfort food, homemade pastas, interesting wines and fun cocktails.” The business was co-owned by Bruno DiFabio and Germano Minin, who first met when DiFabio was a judge on an episode of Food Network’s “Chopped” that included Minin as a contestant. In October, DiFabio, who maintained ownership interests in a number of pizzerias in Fairfield and Westchester counties, pleaded guilty to tax evasion totaling more than $816,000.

With its closing, The Village Tavern adds to a growing number of street-level vacancies on Ridgefield’s Main Street. Since December, the street has seen the shuttering of the eateries Johnny Gelato and Cheers Ridgefield and the Purple Frog gift shop; the William Raveis real estate brokerage office at 410 Main St. closed in December and merged with neighboring offices including those based in Danbury, Wilton and Trumbull.