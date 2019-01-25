Lawmakers suggest creating State of Connecticut Bank

A bill to establish a state bank has been sent to the Joint Committee on Banking.

Bill 5970 would establish a State of Connecticut Bank to support community banks and the economic development needs of residents and businesses around Connecticut.

The bill is sponsored by Banking Committee co-Chair Rep. Ezequiel Santiago, D-Bridgeport, along with several other Democrats, including Bob Godfrey of Danbury, David Michel of Stamford and Anne Hughes, who represents Easton, Redding and Weston.

Meanwhile, Santiago’s Banking Committee co-chair, state Sen. Alex Bergstein, D-Greenwich, has introduced Bill 5968, which would establish the Connecticut Infrastructure Bank to provide financial support for infrastructure projects with funds appropriated from the general fund or other funds designated for financing transportation projects. That bill – also co-sponsored by the aforementioned legislators – has also been sent to the Joint Banking Committee.