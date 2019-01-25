WCHN names Jeffrey M. Nicastro as network chair of surgery

Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN) has named Jeffrey M. Nicastro as its new network chair of surgery.

Nicastro will oversee the integrated surgical services at the three WCHN hospitals – Danbury, New Milford and Norwalk – and will be responsible for the work of all staff surgeons, including those in independent private practices and employed by the Western Connecticut Medical Group.

Nicastro joins WCHN from Northwell Health, a 23-hospital system in New York, where he held several titles including vice president of clinical services, surgery service line and vice chairman of the department of surgery. Nicastro received his Medical Doctorate from the New York University School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at New York University/Bellevue Medical Center and served four years in the U.S. Navy. He later completed a Trauma/Surgical Critical Care Fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine.