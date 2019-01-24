SILVER HILL HOSPITAL HOSTS TIBETAN BUDDHIST MONKS ON THEIR 2019 USA TOUR

Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan will once again host the Labrang Tashi Kyil Monks for a highly visual and experiential cultural event as part of the monks’ 2019 USA Tour. The four-day event – aimed at educating the public about the culture and religion of Tibet, the teachings of the Dharma and raising funds for the monks’ monastery – will take place from Jan. 25through Jan. 28 with a special presentation for the public scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 26from 1 to 4 p.m. in Silver Hill’s Martin Center. The community event is free to the public.