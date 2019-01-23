Fairfield County localities rank high on new CT safest cities list

Fairfield County dominated the upper berths of a new ranking of Connecticut’s safest cities published by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Eight Fairfield County localities were in the top 10 ranking for the state’s safest cities: Newtown in second place, Ridgefield in third, Weston in fourth, New Canaan in fifth, Greenwich in sixth, Brookfield in seventh, Monroe in eighth and Wilton in ninth. The New Haven County town of Madison placed first, while Bridgeport was the lowest-placing Fairfield County municipality for safety with a 72rd place ranking out of 83 Connecticut localities. Last place was taken by Newington.

On a national level, Connecticut was found to have the lowest violent crime rates in the nation and a sixth-place ranking for property crime.