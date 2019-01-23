Reimagine Holdings Group, a Westport-based provider of data creation for business intelligence, was acquired by Dynata, a Dallas-headquartered provider of first-party data services. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Dynata serves about 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms and health care and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Reimagine Holdings consists of six business units including the online survey and digital data provider Critical Mix, the MarketSight cloud-based SaaS data analysis and visualization platform, and the PopResearch brand and communications market research platform.

In a statement announcing the transaction, the companies said that the acquisition will “allow Dynata to capitalize on Reimagine Holdings’ automation, software, fraud-prevention technology and artificial intelligence tools and platforms to lead data-driven marketing into its next stage of evolution.”

“We are excited to be joining forces with Dynata,” said Hugh Davis, co-founder and managing partner at Reimagine Holdings. “Dynata shares our vision of transforming data into actionable insights, and recognizes the strengths of our automated, technology-driven platforms and services. They are a perfect partner to advance the long-term growth of our business.”