Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors announces 2019 leadership

The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors has new leadership for 2019.

The group announced Jan. 18 that its new president is Ron Garafalo, sales manager with John J. Lease Realtors in Middletown. Meanwhile, Renee Zurlo, regional manager with Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty in Central Valley, was re-elected to a fourth year as president of the Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service.

Garafalo and Zurlo officially took their new positions at the Falkirk Estate & Country Club in Central Valley on Jan. 17.

Garafalo’s 20-year real estate career has included time as director and president of the former Orange County Association of Realtors. He also owned Real Estate United in Middletown before joining John J. Lease Realtors. At John J. Lease, he manages an office with more than 40 agents and is also a New York State certified real estate instructor.

Zurlo has been in real estate for almost 25 years and oversees five Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty offices and 250 agents in Orange County. She was also an owner of Real Estate United in Middletown before joining Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty. Zurlo was recently honored as HGAR’s “Realtor of the Year” for 2018.

HGAR also installed new executive officers, including: Gail Fattizzi of Westchester Real Estate Inc. in Somers as president-elect for 2020; Irene Guanill, of Meet the Sellers in the Bronx, as treasurer; Crystal Hawkins Syska, of Keller Williams New York Realty in White Plains, as secretary; and Barry Kramer, of Westchester Choice Realty Inc. in Scarsdale, as immediate past president.

Aimee DeCesare, of RE/MAX Distinguished Homes & Properties in Bronxville, was named regional director for Westchester County.

The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors includes nearly 12,000 real estate professionals in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties as well as the Bronx and Manhattan.