State Sen. Marilyn Moore to run for Bridgeport mayor

Connecticut state Sen. Marilyn Moore has announced her candidacy for mayor of Bridgeport.

Moore is a Democrat who represents the state’s 22nd Senate District, which covers all of Trumbull and portions of Bridgeport and Monroe. She has served in the state Senate since 2015. She was named deputy president pro-tempore in 2016 and Senate chairwoman of the Bonding Subcommittee in 2018. She recently served as the co-chair of Gov. Ned Lamont’s Women’s Policy Transition Committee following his election win in November.

Before coming to politics, Moore was the founder, president and CEO of the Witness Project, a nonprofit focused on reducing breast cancer mortality. Earlier in her career, she worked for AT&T for 18 years, beginning as a temp worker and rising to an executive position before her retirement in 1995.

If elected, Moore would become the second woman and first African-American to serve as Bridgeport’s mayor. Incumbent Joe Ganim has yet to announce his plans for the election, which will be held this November.