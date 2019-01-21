Greenwich to debut townwide retail sale promotion

For retailers, January often finds retailers stuck between the year-end holiday shopping mania and the spring merchandise premiere. In an effort to help Greenwich retailers move goods during the slowest time of the retail calendar, the inaugural Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days event will be held Jan. 25-27 throughout the town.

According to Greenwich First Selectman Peter J. Tesei, the event was initiated by the town’s Economic Advisory Committee to “support local businesses and merchant retailers as they adapt to an electronic commerce challenge.” TMK Sports & Entertainment LLC, a Greenwich-based event-marketing company, is producing the event, and approximately 80 retailers along the Greenwich Avenue shopping district and in the town’s subsections of Byram, Cos Cob, Riverside and Old Greenwich will participate in the event. The Fairfield County Business Journal and WAG magazine are among the event’s media sponsors.

“This is a citizen-driven effort that will use intellectual capital to help market Greenwich as a destination with distinctive retail businesses,” Tesei added.

Several retailers participating in Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days will donate a proceed of their sales to Think Greenwich, a nonprofit that promotes the town’s business and residential environments. Others will be offering sales ranging from 20 percent to 70 percent discounts.

“Many stores will be offering up to 70 percent discounts on different items,” said Tamara Ketler, president of TMK Sports & Entertainment, whose company also produces the Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend held in December. Ketler noted that the end of January is a traditional time for retailers to make an extra push to move inventory left over from the previous year, and the new event is designed to “increase foot traffic and sales” during this period.

Greenwich Winter Sale & Giving Days will be held Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Jan. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. The full listing of participating businesses can be found on the event’s website.