RK Pharma leases Pearl River manufacturing space

RK Pharma has leased an 83,000-square-foot manufacturing space at the New York Center for Innovation in Pearl River.

Based in New Delhi, RK Pharma plans to employ about 100 people at its new location, according to a news release issued by the landlord, Industrial Realty Group LLC.

Building and certifying a new drug manufacturing facility typically takes three to four years, but Pfizer Inc. previously ran a large research and development center at the site. The 207-acre campus has nearly 2 million square feet of labs, offices and industrial spaces, as well as scientists working for tenants such as Pfizer, Sanofi, Profectus Biosciences and NuBiyota.

“Leasing the Pearl River facility has allowed us to hit the ground running,” Ravishanker Kovi, RK Pharma’s founder and executive chairman, said, “saving us valuable time and money.”

RK makes a broad range of health care products, including generic medicines and narcotics, dietary supplements and food additives.

The news release did not disclose the specific substances that will be made in Pearl River, but it said that by the end of the year RK will have the capacity to make injectable, ophthalmic, dermal and oral products.

The terms of the lease also were not disclosed. Rockland Economic Development Corp., which helped to recruit RK, described the deal as a $17.5 million investment.

JLL real estate and property investment firm represented RK in the deal.