Henry Baum promoted to president of Mutual Security Credit Union

Henry Baum has been promoted to president of Mutual Security Credit Union in Shelton.

In his new position, Baum will oversee all operational, saving and lending lines of the business while also having a hand in guiding MSCU’s internal departments. In addition, Baum will work with CEO Larry Holderman to develop and implement strategy.

“Hank has proven to be a valuable asset to Mutual Security Credit Union and its 29,000 members,” Holderman said, “and I am confident that his track record with us and his 26 years of experience will help guide our institution to continued success.”

MSCU has $310 million in total assets and six public access branches.